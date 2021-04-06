Thomas Rhett Reveals The Little Things That Keep His Marriage Strong

There's no doubt about it that Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are the definition of couple goals. While the pair have been honest that everything is perfect all the time, the “What's Your Country Song" singer revealed the little things that keep their union strong.

In a new interview with his record label, Thomas Rhett opened up about the small acts of kindness he and his wife do to keep either other sane and it's definitely a good inspiration to use in your own relationship.

Just like in his song "Things You Do For Love," TR knows his wife has sacrificed so much so that he can make his dreams come true of being a country singer and the 31-year-old makes sure that his wife is able to enjoy time alone or with friends.

“It’s just those, like small acts of kindness that we do for each other that really just keeps our relationship moving and thriving and growing,” he explained before giving a couple of examples. “Me and Lauren are constantly just going, hey, I know that last week was a big sacrifice for you. How can I make this week easier for you? Do you need to go take a four-hour nap while me and the kids go do something,’ or vice versa? Do you need to go on a vacation with your girls to get away from Nashville for a minute?”