Twenty One Pilots Drop New Song 'Shy Away' & Announce New Album

Twenty One Pilots have returned and are here to take over 2021. The duo dropped their new song "Shy Away," as well as announced their brand new album, Scaled And Icy, and epic livestream event.

"Shy Away" is the first taste of Scaled and Icy, and in the chorus, the band's Tyler Joseph sings, "Don't you shy away/ Manifest a ceiling when you shy away/ Searching for that feeling/ Just like an 'I Love You'/ That isn't words/ Like a song he wrote that's never heard."

The new song also comes with an official music video, which features twenty one pilots' Joseph and Josh Dun performing the track, in addition to themes of Scaled And Icy throughout. Watch the music video below.