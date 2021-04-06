Two Charleston Restaurants Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2021
By Sarah Tate
April 6, 2021
As restaurants and bars continue opening up and people begin venturing outside their homes more and more, many are deciding where to go first. Travel, museums, live shows. Before you can do any of that, you need to fuel up at a local restaurant. But where should you go?
Yelp gathered thousands of suggestions and reviews for restaurants around the country to determine which are the best places to eat in 2021. Two restaurants in Charleston made the cut, with one even ranking in the top 10.
Halls Chophouse
With 4.5 stars and over 2,000 reviews, Halls Chophouse comes in at number 7 on the list. This family-owned steak house has been serving up delicious meals to visitors and locals alike since 2009. From fresh seafood to perfectly made steaks, you won't be disappointed at this Charleston locale.
Jack of Cups Saloon
Jack of Cups Saloon boasts 4.5 stars with over 300 reviews, coming in at number 12 on the list. This Folly Beach spot offers globally-inspired comfort food for all who stop by, perfectly combining cuisine, from Europe to Asia, for delightful fusion meals. They are also known for the extensive drinks menu including several regional favorites.
Here are the top 10 restaurants, according to the list:
- Kelley Farm Kitchen — Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
- Mazra — San Bruno, California
- Local Expedition Wood Fired Grill — Alpharetta, Georgia
- Heat Da Spot — Washington, DC
- Simon's Hot Dogs — Scottsdale, Arizona
- Arun's Indian Kitchen — Coral Springs, Florida
- Halls Chophouse — Charleston, South Carolina
- 1618 Asian Fusion — Austin, Texas
- Intentional Food Cafe and Market — Mesa, Arizona
- Enat Ethiopian Restaurant — Charlotte, North Carolina
To see the full list of restaurants, check out Yelp's website here.
Photo: Getty Images