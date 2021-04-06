Two Charleston Restaurants Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2021

As restaurants and bars continue opening up and people begin venturing outside their homes more and more, many are deciding where to go first. Travel, museums, live shows. Before you can do any of that, you need to fuel up at a local restaurant. But where should you go?

Yelp gathered thousands of suggestions and reviews for restaurants around the country to determine which are the best places to eat in 2021. Two restaurants in Charleston made the cut, with one even ranking in the top 10.

Halls Chophouse

With 4.5 stars and over 2,000 reviews, Halls Chophouse comes in at number 7 on the list. This family-owned steak house has been serving up delicious meals to visitors and locals alike since 2009. From fresh seafood to perfectly made steaks, you won't be disappointed at this Charleston locale.