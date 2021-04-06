VIDEO: Pageant Winner Has Crown Grabbed Off Head, Given To Runner-Up

Up until now, the worst thing to happen at the end of a beauty pageant was when Steve Harvey accidentally named the first runner up the winner of Miss Universe, but this week, the Mrs. Sri Lanka pageant put that dramatic ending to shame.

In what is the country's biggest pageant, beauty queen Pushpika De Silva won the title of Mrs. Sri Lanka, but her time basking in the victory was short-lived. Moments after having the crown placed upon her head, the 2019 winner, Caroline Jurie, grabbed the crown off De Silva, claiming that for someone to be Mrs. Sri Lanka, she has to be married and that De Silva was divorced. Jurie stated, "There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place." Jurie then placed the crown on the first runner up, who seemed thrilled with the stunning turn of events. Meanwhile, a dejected De Silva stormed off the stage in tears.

It all starts to go down at the 1:10 mark in the video: