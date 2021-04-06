VIDEO: Pageant Winner Has Crown Grabbed Off Head, Given To Runner-Up
By Dave Basner
April 6, 2021
Up until now, the worst thing to happen at the end of a beauty pageant was when Steve Harvey accidentally named the first runner up the winner of Miss Universe, but this week, the Mrs. Sri Lanka pageant put that dramatic ending to shame.
In what is the country's biggest pageant, beauty queen Pushpika De Silva won the title of Mrs. Sri Lanka, but her time basking in the victory was short-lived. Moments after having the crown placed upon her head, the 2019 winner, Caroline Jurie, grabbed the crown off De Silva, claiming that for someone to be Mrs. Sri Lanka, she has to be married and that De Silva was divorced. Jurie stated, "There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place." Jurie then placed the crown on the first runner up, who seemed thrilled with the stunning turn of events. Meanwhile, a dejected De Silva stormed off the stage in tears.
It all starts to go down at the 1:10 mark in the video:
De Silva actually had to go to the hospital to be treated for head injuries following the incident. She wrote about it on Facebook, explaining that she while she is separated from her husband, she is not divorced. She also plans to take legal action for the "unreasonable and insulting" way she was treated, writing, "A true queen is not a woman who snatches another woman's crown, but a woman who secretly sets another woman's crown."
Organizers of the event confirmed that De Silva is not divorced and, after apologizing to her, returned the crown and her title to her. The pageant director told the BBC, "We are disappointed. It was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage and the Mrs. World organization has already begun an investigation on the matter." The police are also questioning Jurie.
