VIDEO: Walmart Shopper Takes Down Maskless Man Who Threatened Customers

A video captured a 21-year-old Walmart customer subduing an unmasked man who allegedly threatened to assault other customers in Northwest Washington, according to Fox News.

Police said the beatdown happened last Tuesday (March 30) at the Walmart location in Federal Way. Footage shared with Q13 Fox in Seattle shows the suspect ignoring Walmart employees who attempt to escort him out of the store. Officers claim the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Troy K. Robinson, threatened "to assault anyone who touched him."

That's when the 21-year-old shopper reportedly stepped in and confronted Robinson. The men started fighting near the entrance of the store, which ended in the customer yanking the suspect to the ground and subduing him, according to Federal Way Police. You can also hear a man yelling, "Chill, chill, chill" as the brawl broke out.