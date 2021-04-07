2 Illinois Toddlers Struck By Gunfire, Including In Road-Rage Incident

Two Illinois toddlers suffered from gunshot wounds Tuesday (April 6), including in an apparent road-rage incident and when a shooter fired a gun at the other family’s home.

The first incident, which authorities believe stemmed from road rage, happened on South Lake Shore Drive around 11 a.m.

The boy, who is 21 months old, was shot in his right temple. Doctors who are treating the brain injury say the next 24 to 48 hours is critical, according to WGN 9. The boy’s family told the station that his condition seems to be improving.

“At this time, it appears that they are completely unknown to each other and there was a dispute possibly over somebody not letting somebody into a lane of traffic,” Commander Jake Alderden told WGN 9.

Police are still investigating the apparent road-rage shooting.

Then, around 8:15 p.m. that evening, multiple shots were fired toward an Urbana home on Scottswood Drive, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. A 2-year-old boy was struck by the gunfire and is expected to survive his injuries.

This incident marked the second time in four months that the house was struck, according to The (Champaign) News-Gazette. Lt. Curt Apperson told the publication that authorities believe the shooter (or shooters) targeted the home. Two other homes and a nearby vehicle were also shot.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning (April 7). Investigators say anyone with information should call 217-384-1213 or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers at 217-373-TIPS.

Photo: Getty Images