Adam Levine Rocks A Dress To Match Wife Behati Prinsloo And Their Daughters

Adam Levine knows the importance of family fun time.

On Tuesday (April 6), the Maroon 5 frontman, 42, took to social media to share a photo of him rocking a matching dress with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, 32, and daughters, Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 3. "Girls just wanna have fun," the singer captioned the family shot, alongside the painted nails emoji. The hot shot, which was also shared on his Instagram Story, saw him match one of his daughters in a pink maxi dress from Tiare Hawaii.

Levine's family recently celebrated Gio's third birthday in February. Prinsloo took to her own Instagram account to unveil a silly seflie of the pair, writing, "My bestie turned 3."

Maroon 5 recently dropped their new single, "Beautiful Mistakes," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, but Levine has stayed mostly quiet and spent time with his family amid the pandemic. Last April, the singer opened up about the idea of expanding his family with Prinsloo. "I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she'd punch me in the f*king face because she's not ready," he said of his wife during a radio interview. "We're good. We've got two kids."