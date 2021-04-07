Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters & More Nominated For iHeartRadio Music Awards

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are back!

As we all remember, the 2020 live TV broadcast event of the iHeartRadio Music Awards on FOX was unfortunately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's winners were revealed for the first time on-air throughout Labor Day weekend across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App. The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, however, will be airing LIVE from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27 on FOX. The event also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Now in its eighth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2020, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2021. Unsurprisingly, there are a ton of rock artists nominated this year, including twenty one pilots, The Pretty Reckless, AC/DC and more. Here are all the rock music nominees:

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

·“Bang!” - AJR

·“Bloody Valentine” - Machine Gun Kelly

·“everything i wanted”- Billie Eilish

·“Level Of Concern” - twenty one pilots

·“Monsters” - All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

·AJR

·All Time Low

·Billie Eilish

·Cage the Elephant

·twenty one pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

·Ashe

·Dayglow

·Powfu

·Royal & The Serpent

·Wallows

Rock Song of the Year:

·“Death By Rock And Roll” - The Pretty Reckless

·“Patience” - Chris Cornell

·“Shame Shame” - Foo Fighters

·“Shot In The Dark” - AC/DC

·“Under The Graveyard” - Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Artist of the Year:

·AC/DC

·Five Finger Death Punch

·Ozzy Osbourne

·Shinedown

·The Pretty Reckless

In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Music Video Choreography Award and the first-ever TikTok Bop of the Year Award. Social voting begins today, April 7, and will close on May 19 at 11:59 PM ET for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Photo: Getty