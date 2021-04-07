Charlotte's First Exotic Cereal Bar Opening In Uptown

Whether you want a quick breakfast or are craving a midnight snack, cereal is always a great choice. Now, thanks to a new business in Charlotte, you can grab a bowl or even a milkshake of your go-to breakfast favorite, WCNC reports.

Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar will have its grand opening in Uptown on Saturday (April 10). According to the news outlet, the idea to bring the unique restaurant to the Queen City came after a friend of owners Greg Robinson and Danielle Booker opened a popular cereal bar food truck in Los Angeles.

"The idea just took off out there and I check on the business and I see that it's just skyrocketing and he's telling me constantly like everyday bro where you're at it needs a storefront," said Robinson.