Charlotte's First Exotic Cereal Bar Opening In Uptown
By Sarah Tate
April 7, 2021
Whether you want a quick breakfast or are craving a midnight snack, cereal is always a great choice. Now, thanks to a new business in Charlotte, you can grab a bowl or even a milkshake of your go-to breakfast favorite, WCNC reports.
Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar will have its grand opening in Uptown on Saturday (April 10). According to the news outlet, the idea to bring the unique restaurant to the Queen City came after a friend of owners Greg Robinson and Danielle Booker opened a popular cereal bar food truck in Los Angeles.
"The idea just took off out there and I check on the business and I see that it's just skyrocketing and he's telling me constantly like everyday bro where you're at it needs a storefront," said Robinson.
Day & Night offers unique selections of bowls or shakes, such as the Unicorn Breath, Marty McFly or The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. You can even sample a variety of flavored bacon from their bacon flight.
According to Robinson, Day & Night won't be limited to just the Uptown storefront; you may even see the business at some sporting venues and events across town.
"We recently partnered with the Charlotte Knights," he said, "so we will be one of [their] lead concessions you'll see when you walk into the stadium."
Photo: Getty Images