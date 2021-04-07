Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen Recalls Having A Guitar Built For John Lennon

If you're a Cheap Trick fan, then you already know the band's Rick Nielsen is a guitar fanatic, and during a sneak peek at the upcoming iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Cheap Trick, the rock star recalled being in the studio with John Lennon and even revealed he had a guitar built for him.

During the iHeartRadio Album Release Party, a fan who had joined he virtual event via Zoom, asked Nielsen to elaborate on being in a studio session with John Lennon — a studio session for which he also missed his son Daxx's birth. He explained:

"I treated it like it was musician to musician, guy to guy. When I was there, I called him John. And, when he walked in the studio and saw me, he goes, 'It's you! It's you!' So, he knew who I was, but I think he thought I was Ricky Nelson. But I wasn't. When I was doing the guitar bits in there, because I really heavied it up, he said to Bun E, and to Jack and Yoko, 'I wish I would have had Rick on 'Cold Turkey' And, what a compliment. We talked about guitars, too. I mean, I gave him a guitar, which I got back after he was murdered three years later, and I also had a guitar built for him because I loved his playing, I loved his songwriting, I loved his voice. I didn't love him as much as Yoko did. But, it was pretty cool. And that was the day that, actually, our drummer, Daxx, was born — August 12, 1980. I wasn't in the hospital for him being born, but he gave me a hall pass because, it was John Lennon."

Cheap Trick is releasing their new album In Another World, which follows 2017's Christmas Christmas and 2016's We're All Alright!. The new record showcases 13 new songs, including previously-released tracks including "The Summer Looks Good on You," "Gimme Some Truth" and "Light Up the Fire."

During their iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Cheap Trick will perform a few songs from their new album, as well as listen along to a few of the tracks with some lucky fans who will join the band via Zoom. The group will also talk about In Another World and more during an Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Jim Kerr.

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Cheap Trick on Friday, April 9th at 7pm ET/4pm PT via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's The Classic Rock Channel.