Detroit-Area Deputies Save 4-Month-Old Baby Abandoned In The Woods

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies saved a 4-month-old baby who was abandoned in the woods, and his mother could face child abuse charges.

The baby was “in a hypothermic state,” on Wednesday morning (April 7) when deputies found him around 8:35 a.m. He was lying face down near a creek near Waldon and Joslyn roads in Orion Township. Two nearly neighbors had called 911 to report a woman who appeared to be hiding and ringing doorbells.

“The residents said the woman appeared distraught and said she believed someone was chasing her with guns. When Deputies arrived — and the woman was no longer in the area — staff from Waldon Middle School reported that a frantic woman was pounding on the locked doors of the school,” a release from the sheriff’s office reads.

Deputies wrapped the baby in warm blankets and transported him to St. Joseph Mercy to be kept overnight. Child Protective Services will care for the boy, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. He’s now “in good condition,” according to the agency.

“Thankfully, deputies were able to determine a baby was missing, which triggered an immediate large response and search, and they were able locate the child,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Their quick work avoided what could have been an unspeakable tragedy.”

Later that day, authorities managed find the woman, 37, of Orion Township. Deputies believe that prescription drug abuse could play a role in this case. Officials are seeking a warrant for the woman’s arrest on suspected child abuse charges, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.