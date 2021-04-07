Historic Ryman Auditorium Unveils New Outdoor Stage

A historic music venue in Nashville is expanding its reach. More than six months after announcing the expansion, Ryman Auditorium will unveil its new outdoor stage on Wednesday (April 7), according to News Channel 5. The first performers at the PNC Plaza will be Music City's very own Fisk Jubilee Singers, who are still celebrating their recent Grammy win, a first for the group.

"When I drive around or walk around or shop, everyone is excited that Fisk Jubilee Singers have finally won a Grammy," said Musical Director Dr. Paul Kwami. According to Kwami, the group has a long history with the iconic music venue, performing there since 1892.

With the group's history at the Ryman, it's no wonder they were chosen to perform on the new PNC Plaza outdoor stage. Their performance will be included in the venue's ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The Ryman announced it was expanding outdoors back in September 2020, but the stage has been planned since 2015, the news outlet reports. According to Scott Bailey, Opry Entertainment Group, the stage will hopefully add to "the fan experience."

"We're going to take advantage of what I consider a cultural corridor, which we have with the African American museum," said Bailey. "I think you're going to see a lot of energy and opportunity for fans to come in but not only enhance the experience of going to the Ryman but also be able to have a great environment here."

For those who cannot attend the dedication ceremony or performance, the Ryman is livestreaming the event on its Facebook page here.

Photo: Getty Images