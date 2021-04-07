Feedback

International Warrant Issued For MIT Student Accused Of Killing Army Vet

By Bill Galluccio

April 7, 2021

Interpol has issued an international warrant, known as a "red notice," for Qinxuan Pan, who is accused of murdering Kevin Jiang, a Yale University student, and Army veteran.

Authorities have been searching for Pan since he was identified as a suspect in the killing in February. He was last seen on February 11 in Brookhaven, Georgia, driving with members of his family.

An official manhunt began on March 1 and was joined by the U.S. Marshals Service. After more than a month without any luck tracking down Pan, the Marshals Service requested Interpol to issue the "red notice," which alerts law enforcement agencies in 194 different countries to be on the lookout for the suspect. Officials did not say if they believe Pan has fled the country.

Authorities have not determined a motive for the killing but are investigating whether it may have been the result of road rage following a car accident.

"The U.S. Marshals and the New Haven Police Department are still working very diligently on this case to apprehend Qinxuan," Matthew Duffy, the supervisory deputy, and public information officer for the District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, told Fox News. "I can tell you we are working very diligently, around the clock on this."

Photo: New Haven Police Department

