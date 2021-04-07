In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle claimed she wasn't offered any formal training to help her navigate the challenges of royal life. While some critics doubted Meghan's claim, Andrew Morton, a royal biographer best known for the biography Diana: Her True Story, has come forward to say the same thing happened to Kate Middleton when she first joined the royal family.

"During the interview, she said, 'Nobody told me about the national anthem.' Quite frankly, they don't tell you," Morton revealed. "It's not like there's a school for princesses where you sit there and go through the procedures from A to Z. You learn it at the knee. You learn it from experience."

Morton went on to say "even Catherine Middleton, the point I'd make about her is that yes, she had the support of her family, and yes, she was British and knew what was expected, but nobody can prepare you for the level of intensity and the level of interest in you." Though Kate is rarely the subject of bad press or intense media scrutiny now, Morton says it took the future queen consort "quite a long time" to be "in control and in command of what she's doing."

Morton compared the experiences of both Meghan and Kate with their husbands' late mother, Princess Diana, who grew up much closer to royal life than either of her daughters-in-law. "Even Diana, it took her years, and she was an aristocrat," Morton said.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary later this month, while Meghan and Prince Harry will mark their third wedding anniversary in May.

Photo: Getty