Kehlani: 'I Finally Know I'm A Lesbian'

Kehlani's Instagram Live came days before the release of The Advocate's cover story in which she spoke about her queer identity, specifically the advantages she's had as a “cisgender-presenting, straight-presenting” woman.

“I have a lot of privilege,” they said. "I think a lot of artists who we talk about and say, ‘Oh, they had to come out or they had to do this,’ a lot of them can’t hide it. A lot of it is very [much] in how they present ... It’s tougher for trans artists. It’s tougher for Black gay men. It’s tougher for Black masculine gay women.”

Kehlani also noted that she was "super lucky" to break into the mainstream music industry being their true self. "I think that there are quite a few artists who were truly at the forefront but weren’t able to make the strides that I was able to make being 100 percent myself because of the way they present and the biases and the phobias of the American public and the world," Kehlani explained.

Photo: Getty Images