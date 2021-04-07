Miami Beach Is Making A Big Change To The Evening Curfew, See What It Is
By Zuri Anderson
April 7, 2021
The City of Miami Beach announced Tuesday (April 6) some big changes to the curfew and restrictions established in response to the Spring Break crowds and the madness that unfolded last month. For starters, commissioners voted to lift the Thursday through Sunday 8 p.m. curfew, according to NBC Miami.
While this curfew is no longer in effect, the daily Miami-Dade County curfew is still ongoing, which is 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. "Officials also announced that a license plate reader police detail will be present on the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10," reporters wrote.
City of Miami Beach Updates State of Emergency Relating to the High Impact Period — Canceling 8 p.m. Curfew pic.twitter.com/R2m1RNH1yV— #MaskUpMiamiBeach (@MiamiBeachNews) April 6, 2021
Side walk cafe operations and expanded restaurant outdoor seating will be suspended in the entertainment district, officials added. This will start Thursday (April 7) and go through Monday (April 12) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Reporters learned this will not apply to the Española Way corridor between Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Avenue.
This year's spring break season is coming to a close, marked by police intervention, large crowds, hundreds of arrests and sheer chaos in the entertainment district of South Beach. Such mayhem prompted officials to establish the curfew and dining restrictions in the city.
Photo: Getty Images