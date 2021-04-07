Miami Beach Is Making A Big Change To The Evening Curfew, See What It Is

The City of Miami Beach announced Tuesday (April 6) some big changes to the curfew and restrictions established in response to the Spring Break crowds and the madness that unfolded last month. For starters, commissioners voted to lift the Thursday through Sunday 8 p.m. curfew, according to NBC Miami.

While this curfew is no longer in effect, the daily Miami-Dade County curfew is still ongoing, which is 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. "Officials also announced that a license plate reader police detail will be present on the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10," reporters wrote.