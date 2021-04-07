New Info Emerges About Plane Slamming Into SUV, Killing 3 In Pembroke Pines

A preliminary report revealed new information about a small plane crashing into an SUV in a South Florida neighborhood, killing three people including a 4-year-old boy, according to NBC 6.

The National Transportation Safety Board report, which was released on Tuesday (April 6), claims the aircraft sputtered and backfired before it "taxied to a takeoff," reporters wrote. The report doesn't say what caused the March 15 tragedy, where a single-engine Beech B36TC departed on a training flight from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Soon after take off, the plane reportedly nose-dived into an SUV holding a mother and her young son before exploding near the vehicle. Reporter said 63-year-old Yaacov Nahom, 71-year-old Grant Hustad and 4-year-old Taylor Bishop. Taylor's mother survived, they added. A neighbor's doorbell camera also captured the shocking incident; you can watch it here but viewer discretion is advised.

"A witness at the airport told investigators that before heading to the taxiway, the plane's engine was sputtering 'like a rough idle' and it backfired when the pilot revved the propeller," NBC 6 learned. "He said the pilot repeatedly took the engine from low to high power, doing it faster than pilots typically do before taxiing to takeoff.

A pilot on the ground witness the takeoff and told investigators the planed "had a very slow climb." He claimed he heard the engine shut off, looking back to see the plane lower than 300 feet in the air. That's when it took a right turn, quickly stalled and started plummeting toward the ground. Officials said no distress calls from the pilots were received.

Reporters said NTSB investigations often take a year or more to complete.

Photo: Getty Images