New Scholarship Established For Michigan Students Studying Cannabis

You could get a scholarship to study cannabis.

Lake Superior State University cannabis-chemistry majors can apply for the university’s first-annual, $1,200 scholarship in the field. Cannabis testing facility Steadfast Labs agreed to fund it, according to CNN.

"We're committed to encouraging and supporting the best scientific talent," Steadfast Labs Founder and CEO Avram Zallen said to CNN. "We believe that education is the key to raising the level of safety and integrity in the industry — education of the consumer and education within the industry."

Students have been able to pursue a cannabis chemistry degree at Lake Superior State University since 2019, according to a university press release issued Monday (April 5).

Now, students who are at least sophomores with a 3.0 GPA or better can apply for the $1,200 scholarship. Since the service area for Steadfast Labs includes Wayne and Oakland counties, students who live there will be given preference, the release states.

“We are very excited about this latest collaboration with Steadfast Labs. This donation not only continues our trendsetting ways in this vital new field but also makes our already affordable tuition even more reasonable,” said Dr. Steven Johnson, Dean of the College of Science and the Environment at LSSU. “When our Cannabis Center of Excellence began operations, members from Steadfast Labs toured the facilities and conducted guest lectures for our students. By funding this scholarship, Steadfast Labs again demonstrates their commitment to supporting future chemists who will enter the workforce and provide public safety in the cannabis field.”

Photo: Lake Superior State University