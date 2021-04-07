North Carolina Police 'Arrest' Goat For Attempted Break-In

Another hardened criminal has been captured thanks to the watchful eye Greenville Police, who "arrested" Billy the goat for attempted breaking and entering, WRAL reports.

Officers responded to reports of a potential break in Tuesday night (April 6) in the 100 block of South Rotary Street. When the arrived on scene, they found a male black and white goat with no brands or markings. They took to social media in an attempt to find his owners, but in the mean time they "took him into custody" for his alleged crime.

"When we arrived Billy was hanging out around the windows of the house," the Greenville Police Animal Protective Services said in a statement on Facebook. "We are happy to report that Billy has been arrested and is no longer a threat."