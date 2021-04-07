North Carolina Police 'Arrest' Goat For Attempted Break-In
By Sarah Tate
April 7, 2021
Another hardened criminal has been captured thanks to the watchful eye Greenville Police, who "arrested" Billy the goat for attempted breaking and entering, WRAL reports.
Officers responded to reports of a potential break in Tuesday night (April 6) in the 100 block of South Rotary Street. When the arrived on scene, they found a male black and white goat with no brands or markings. They took to social media in an attempt to find his owners, but in the mean time they "took him into custody" for his alleged crime.
"When we arrived Billy was hanging out around the windows of the house," the Greenville Police Animal Protective Services said in a statement on Facebook. "We are happy to report that Billy has been arrested and is no longer a threat."
Edit 1211hrs : Billy has been picked up by his owner to finish his sentence in house arrest We recieved a report for a...Posted by Greenville, NC Police Animal Protective Services - "Lost and found Pets" on Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Officers were eventually able to locate Billy's owners who quickly arrived to collect their escaped convict. The Greenville Police Animal Protective Services posted an update on its "Lost and Found Pets" Facebook page for everyone following the dubious suspect's moves.
"Billy has been picked up by his owner to finish his sentence in house arrest."
We can all sleep safer knowing this criminal is off the streets.
Photo: Getty Images