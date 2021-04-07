One-Third Of COVID-19 Survivors Suffer From Neurological Disorders

A new study is shedding more light on the long-term effects of COVID-19. The study, which was published in the journal Lancet Psychiatry, found that 34% of people who survived their battle with the coronavirus developed a neurological or psychological condition within six months of their recovery.

The conditions were more likely to be found in people who were hospitalized with more severe cases of COVID-19.

"That rate increased progressively as the severity of the Covid-19 illness increased. If we look at patients who were hospitalized, that rate increased to 39%," said Maxime Taquet, a co-author of the study.

Anxiety was the most common condition, found in 17% of survivors, while 14% were diagnosed with mood disorders. Other, more rare diseases included strokes and dementia, which were found in 7% and 2%, respectively, of survivors.

The researchers were not able to determine why so many people developed neurological disorders and said that more studies need to be conducted to find out if the causes are psychological, biological, or both.

"The impact COVID-19 is having on individuals' mental health can be severe," Lea Milligan, chief executive of the MQ Mental Health research charity, told Reuters. "This is contributing to the already rising levels of mental illness and requires further urgent research."

Photo: Getty Images