Police Arrest 2 Suspects In Easter Shooting On Canal Street

Authorities have arrested two suspects they say are connected to a shooting on Canal Street in the early hours of Easter Sunday (April 4) that left two people injured in New Orleans. According to WWL, a tip led police to Mississippi where the male and female suspects were captured.

Shots were fired in the 700 block of Canal Street shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, the news outlet reports. According to investigators with the New Orleans Police Department, two suspects, male and female, were seen fleeing the scene of the shooting. Investigators later determined that Dontex Baker and Shayla Bradley, both 21 years old, were the suspects who ran, and that Baker was the alleged shooter.

According to WWL, arrest warrants were issued for both suspects: Baker, for two counts of attempted second-degree murder, and Bradley, for two counts of principal to attempted second-degree murder. Both Baker and Bradley were located in Mississippi after a tip to Crimestoppers alerted authorities to their location. Baker was found in Wiggins with two firearms at the time of his arrest, while Bradley was arrested in Gulfport.

As the investigation remains ongoing, police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact detectives with the New Orleans Police Department Eight District at 504-658-6080.

Photo: Getty Images