Prince William Reportedly Accused Prince Harry Of Putting Fame Over Family

Prince William and Prince Harry remain at odds.

On Wednesday (April 7), Us Weekly reported the brothers had yet another argument following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah Winfrey interview. While CBS anchor Gayle King previously revealed their conversations were "not productive," another anonymous source has confirmed the princes had a disagreement about the bombshell revelations Harry and Meghan made.

“The conversation Harry and William had after the big interview didn’t end well," the source told Us Weekly. William and Harry “haven’t seen each other for over a year,” either, which has made any sort of reconciliation between them challenging.

“William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California," the insider continued. William worries "that success and Hollywood have gone to his head" and even went so far as to accuse Harry "of putting fame over family after the big interview.”

The brothers are set to reunite in July to unveil the statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, which they commissioned back in 2017. While those close to William and Harry hoped this would help bring them back together, there's reportedly already tension between them about the event. According to Us Weekly, “William is insisting” on meeting with Harry before the ceremony, however, Harry “is refusing to meet up” and insists he “won’t be bossed around” by his older brother “If Harry acts out on the day or even worse, doesn’t show up, William will never, ever forgive him," the source added.

Hopefully, these once close knit brothers will be able to work past their differences and unveil their mother's statue without any problems.

Photo: Getty