Feedback

Shelby County School Board Chooses New Fall 2021 Start Date

By Sarah Tate

April 7, 2021

The Shelby County School board voted Tuesday night (April 6) on the official start date for the next school year.

Students in Shelby County will return for the next school year on August 9, 2021, WMC reports, and the final day will be May 29, 2022. The earlier start date combined with the current extended school year, which ends June 16, means the summer vacation will be shortened. The reason for the current year extending into mid-June stems from the delayed start date at the beginning of the school year, when classes began August 31, 2020.

Before the vote, the board was debating whether to go with the August 9 date or push back the start date a week to August 16. According to WMC, a survey sent out by the district showed that a majority of parents and teachers wanted the earlier August start date.

"It's going to be a shortened summer because of the extended school year this year, so it's going to be short one way or another on the front end or the back so I'm more concerned about the number of days they have in the calendar that are absorbent and should not be," said Keith Williams, executive director of the Memphis-Shelby County Education Association.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Shelby County School Board Chooses New Fall 2021 Start Date

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.