We are living in a time when we get to experience Taylor Swift's Fearless twice, because the star has re-released her 2008 album: Fearless (Taylor's Version).

The new iteration of the 2008 record features 26 songs in total, including classics like "Love Story," "You Belong With Me," "Fifteen" and more, in addition to 6 never-heard-before songs from "the vault," including "You All Over Me (From The Vault)" featuring Maren Morris and the recently-released "Mr. Perfectly Fine" featuring Keith Urban.

In a message posted to social media, Taylor explained of the album, "Fearless was an album full of magic and curiosity, the bliss and devastation of youth. It was the diary of the adventures and explorations of a teenage girl who was learning tiny lessons with every new crack in the façade of the fairytale ending she’d been shown in the movies."

She added, "I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my Fearless album."

In celebration of the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version), Swift opened up about some of the songs on the record on iHeartMedia stations nationwide, and explained how the album's "You Belong With Me" changed her life. She explained:

"'You Belong With Me' is a song that just absolutely changed my life. It was one of those songs that I had written about unrequited love and crushes at school. And I never would have imagined how many people I would see in a crowd one day screaming, 'She wears short skirts, I wear t-shirts,' or there would be think pieces about it or that it would be this thing that launched me and my career into this place that I never imagined it would go to. It was this song and 'Love Story' that really, really changed my life in a huge way. And I've had so much fun with the fans singing this into crowds over the years. So, getting to redo it was really a joyful experience. Cause I kind of was looking back on all of those memories and thinking, 'Wow, I'm really lucky.'"