These TikTok Bops Need Your Votes To Win An iHeartRadio Music Award

April 7, 2021

TikTok is more than just turf for dance challenges, fun facts and a place to discover hidden gems. It’s also the place of origin for success (or resurged popularity) for some of your favorite hits. We’re celebrating the past year of viral hits with the Best TikTok Bop category at our 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, highlighting the likes of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” K Camp’s “Lottery (Renegade),” “Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” featuring Jawsh 865 and Cardi B’s Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “WAP.”

If you want to rep for your favorite TikTok bop, you can vote on Twitter using the appropriate hashtags and on iHeartRadio.com/Awards.

The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"

Photo: Gerard Joseph for iHeartRadio

The 80s-inspired synth track won its TikTok claim to fame when user @macdaddyz uploaded a video of a trio bopping to the song before breaking out in one glorious choreographed routine.

Vote using these hashtags: #BlindingLights #TikTokBop #iHeartAwards

@macdaddyz

We got bored🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️

♬ Blinding Lights - MACDADDYZ

K Camp - "Lottery (Renegade)"

Photo: Getty Images

The creator of the "Renegade" dance trend, 14-year-old Jalaiah Harmon, didn't expect the five minute routine she created in her bedroom to become such a hit.

Vote using these hashtags: #Lottery #TikTokBop #iHeartAwards

@jalaiahharmon

Like we hit the lottery 🆙🔥🥳 @addisonre @charlidamelio

♬ original sound - Jalaiah🚀🐐💕

Megan Thee Stallion - "Savage"

Photo: Getty Images

Last summer, celebs, including Meg herself, all across the globe were using TikTok user Keara Wilson's choreo for the viral song.

Vote using these hashtags: #Savage #TikTokBop #iHeartAwards

@keke.janajah

NEW DANCE ALERT! 🚨 if u use my dance tag me so i can see🤗 @theestallion #writethelyrics #PlayWithLife #foyou #fyp #foryoupage #newdance #savage

♬ Savage - Megan Thee Stallion

Doja Cat - "Say So"

Photo: Jamal Peters for iHeartRadio

TikTok sensation Haley Sharpe created the original dance that swept the app by storm; so much so that Doja Cat recreated the dance in her music video for the song too.

Vote using these hashtags: #SaySo #TikTokBop #iHeartAwards

@yodelinghaley

HERE IT IS!! the full say so dance🥺🥰

♬ say so by doja cat - haley sharpe

Jason Derulo ft. Jawsh 865 - "Savage Love"

Photos: Getty Images

Jawsh 685 first created the instrumental, which Derulo eventually sampled as a tribute to his Samoan and Cook Island heritage. As you know, his version became a huge dance trend, but the viral traction of the song started as a means to showcase cultural heritage — and the rest is history!

Vote using these hashtags: #SavageLove #TikTokBop #iHeartAwards

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

Photo: Getty Images

The explosive routine that took over the internet is credited to choreographer Brian Esperon. Even BLACKPINK's Rosé took a shot at it, gaining the stamp of approval from Cardi herself.

Vote using these hashtags: #WAP #TikTokBop #iHeartAwards

@besperon

NEW DANCE ‼️ This is our mood when @iamcardib posted our video on her instagram! @kltkatnat #wap #dance #cardib

♬ WAP（feat. Megan Thee Stallion） - Cardi B

