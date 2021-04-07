These TikTok Bops Need Your Votes To Win An iHeartRadio Music Award

TikTok is more than just turf for dance challenges, fun facts and a place to discover hidden gems. It’s also the place of origin for success (or resurged popularity) for some of your favorite hits. We’re celebrating the past year of viral hits with the Best TikTok Bop category at our 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, highlighting the likes of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” K Camp’s “Lottery (Renegade),” “Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” featuring Jawsh 865 and Cardi B’s Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “WAP.”

If you want to rep for your favorite TikTok bop, you can vote on Twitter using the appropriate hashtags and on iHeartRadio.com/Awards.