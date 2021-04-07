These TikTok Bops Need Your Votes To Win An iHeartRadio Music Award
April 7, 2021
TikTok is more than just turf for dance challenges, fun facts and a place to discover hidden gems. It’s also the place of origin for success (or resurged popularity) for some of your favorite hits. We’re celebrating the past year of viral hits with the Best TikTok Bop category at our 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, highlighting the likes of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” K Camp’s “Lottery (Renegade),” “Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” featuring Jawsh 865 and Cardi B’s Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “WAP.”
If you want to rep for your favorite TikTok bop, you can vote on Twitter using the appropriate hashtags and on iHeartRadio.com/Awards.
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"
The 80s-inspired synth track won its TikTok claim to fame when user @macdaddyz uploaded a video of a trio bopping to the song before breaking out in one glorious choreographed routine.
Vote using these hashtags: #BlindingLights #TikTokBop #iHeartAwards
@macdaddyz
We got bored🤷🏼♂️🤷🏼♂️♬ Blinding Lights - MACDADDYZ
K Camp - "Lottery (Renegade)"
The creator of the "Renegade" dance trend, 14-year-old Jalaiah Harmon, didn't expect the five minute routine she created in her bedroom to become such a hit.
Vote using these hashtags: #Lottery #TikTokBop #iHeartAwards
@jalaiahharmon
Like we hit the lottery 🆙🔥🥳 @addisonre @charlidamelio♬ original sound - Jalaiah🚀🐐💕
Megan Thee Stallion - "Savage"
Last summer, celebs, including Meg herself, all across the globe were using TikTok user Keara Wilson's choreo for the viral song.
Vote using these hashtags: #Savage #TikTokBop #iHeartAwards
@keke.janajah
NEW DANCE ALERT! 🚨 if u use my dance tag me so i can see🤗 @theestallion #writethelyrics #PlayWithLife #foyou #fyp #foryoupage #newdance #savage♬ Savage - Megan Thee Stallion
Doja Cat - "Say So"
TikTok sensation Haley Sharpe created the original dance that swept the app by storm; so much so that Doja Cat recreated the dance in her music video for the song too.
Vote using these hashtags: #SaySo #TikTokBop #iHeartAwards
@yodelinghaley
HERE IT IS!! the full say so dance🥺🥰♬ say so by doja cat - haley sharpe
Jason Derulo ft. Jawsh 865 - "Savage Love"
Jawsh 685 first created the instrumental, which Derulo eventually sampled as a tribute to his Samoan and Cook Island heritage. As you know, his version became a huge dance trend, but the viral traction of the song started as a means to showcase cultural heritage — and the rest is history!
Vote using these hashtags: #SavageLove #TikTokBop #iHeartAwards
@jazlynebaybee
Embracing our cultures #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #cookislands #korean #petlife #bestfandom #workdistractions #siblingcheck OpenForDelivery #couple♬ Laxed (Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685
@jasonderulo
Savage Love official music video is OUT NOW!! #savagelove♬ Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
The explosive routine that took over the internet is credited to choreographer Brian Esperon. Even BLACKPINK's Rosé took a shot at it, gaining the stamp of approval from Cardi herself.
Vote using these hashtags: #WAP #TikTokBop #iHeartAwards
@besperon
NEW DANCE ‼️ This is our mood when @iamcardib posted our video on her instagram! @kltkatnat #wap #dance #cardib♬ WAP（feat. Megan Thee Stallion） - Cardi B