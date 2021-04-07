Tishaura Jones Makes History As 1st Black Female Mayor Of St. Louis

Tishaura Jones has made history as the first Black female mayor to represent St. Louis.

“St. Louis: This is an opportunity for us to rise,” Jones said following her successful campaign. “I told you when I was running that we aren’t done avoiding tough conversations. We are done ignoring the racism that has held our city and our region back.”

Unofficial results of the April 6 general municipal election from the City of St. Louis show Jones won with 51.68% of the vote against Cara Spencer.

Jones launched her public service career in 2002, serving as a Democratic Committeewoman before moving on to other roles. The “history-maker on a mission” aided in earning and saving more than $30 million for the City of St. Louis since 2012, according to her campaign.

Jones was also the first Black woman to serve as the city’s treasurer since 2013. She'll take on the role after outgoing Mayor Lyda Krewson, the first female mayor of St. Louis, according to the Associated Press.

Spencer, who garnered 47.77% of the vote, celebrated her opponent’s victory, the Associated Press noted. She said St. Louis “broke a glass ceiling tonight…that shouldn’t have been there.”

Others, including Congresswoman Cori Bush, who is Missouri’s first Black congresswoman, also celebrated Jones.