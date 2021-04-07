Utah's First Raising Cane's Restaurant Coming Soon

Chicken lovers rejoice! Utah is getting its first Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers fast food restaurant, reported Fox 13 Salt Lake City.

The chain began in Louisiana and now has over 500 restaurants across the country. Now, Utah is getting its long-anticipated share of the famous chicken fingers.

Jason Zwerin with Raising Cane's stated:

"We've been working on bringing Raising Cane's to Utah for years, so we're counting down the days in anticipation of our grand opening. We found the perfect spot to make our debut in SoJo, across from the Daybreak Community."

The new restaurant will open on June 8th at 11400 S Bangerter Highway.

Apparently, South Jordan won't be the only Utah spot being graced by the presence of a Raising Cane's.

The restaurant's website lists job postings for not only South Jordan, but in Salt Lake City at State Street and Utopia Avenue, and in Provo at Cougar Blvd, and Freedom Blvd. The jobs available are for various crew positions and management.

There were also plans for a location in West Valley City announced in May of last year in a Facebook post.

A Riverdale City Planning Commission meeting agenda stated that another location is planned for 4168 S Riverdale Road as well.

