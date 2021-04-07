Viral Video Shows Shaquille O’Neal Paying For Georgia Man's Engagement Ring

Everyone loves a good engagement story.

For one Georgia couple, the story is that the ring was paid for by an NBA legend.

Of course, video capturing the moment went viral.

Shaquille O’Neal surprised a man at a McDonough Zales store and bought the ring he was eyeing to propose to his girlfriend, 11 Alive reported Wednesday (April 7).

"He told me his budget and picked out two rings that were within that budget. The only problem was that the sale to keep it at that price range ended that day and the next day the price was gonna jump back up to a little over his budget," Chaz Cherry, an employee at the Zales store, told 11 Alive.