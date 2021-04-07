Viral Video Shows Shaquille O’Neal Paying For Georgia Man's Engagement Ring
By Kelly Fisher
April 7, 2021
Everyone loves a good engagement story.
For one Georgia couple, the story is that the ring was paid for by an NBA legend.
Of course, video capturing the moment went viral.
Shaquille O’Neal surprised a man at a McDonough Zales store and bought the ring he was eyeing to propose to his girlfriend, 11 Alive reported Wednesday (April 7).
"He told me his budget and picked out two rings that were within that budget. The only problem was that the sale to keep it at that price range ended that day and the next day the price was gonna jump back up to a little over his budget," Chaz Cherry, an employee at the Zales store, told 11 Alive.
The man asked whether he could put a down payment on the ring for the store to hold it at the sale price, he explained. Then Shaq told him, “don’t worry about it, I’ll take care of it.”
“I’m into making people happy so whenever I leave the house, I try to do a good deed every day. It was a young guy trying to pay for his engagement ring on layaway. I said, ‘you know what….tell your girlfriend I got and I’ll take care of it,” O’Neal explained to NBA on TNT. “At first he didn’t want to take it. I said don’t worry about it. I do it all the time. I’m just trying to make people smile. That’s all."
