Washington State Senator Caught Driving During A Zoom Call

A Washington state lawmaker was exposed for driving while she was attending a Zoom meeting with other Senators, according to KIRO 7.

State Senators were discussing a proposed $18 billion transportation package on live television broadcasted to the public. Thats when Sen. Rebecca Saldana gave her input on the funding: "I do think that’s been a very collaborative process, I appreciate it," she said. "It’s a cost, it’s a burden. I’m driving my old vehicle right now…"

There are laws in the Evergreen State against distracted driving, including the use the electronics while behind the wheel. Reporters asked Washington State Patrol Sergeant Darren Wright about Sen. Saldana's use of earbuds.

“You’ve got to be able to hear the things around, you got to be able to hear sirens ... coming up behind you for emergency vehicles,” Wright told KIRO 7. The sergeant watching movies or television while driving is illegal, but the age of Zoom calls complicates matters. “It’s not a safe idea ... we want people to concentrate on the driving," Wright said about taking Zoom calls while driving.

In a statement to KIRO 7, Sen. Saldana said in part,

“As a working mom, I face the same struggles many parents in Washington are facing, including trying to make my work schedule fit with my duties as a parent. Unfortunately, I made a choice today that was not in compliance with the law and for that, I apologize. I have supported legislation about penalties for distracted driving... Accordingly, if I receive a citation for this driving infraction, I will pay the fine.”

The State Patrol said they can't issue a citation to her or anyone else under these circumstances.

"Traffic infractions, for an officer to cite somebody has to actually physically see the violation occur," Sgt. Wright explained. "They have to be there, otherwise we can’t prove where it occurred or how it occurred."

Photo: Getty Images