Woman Arrested After Child Brings 260 Grams Of Cocaine To Elementary School

By Bill Galluccio

April 7, 2021

A North Carolina is facing a slew of drug trafficking charges after a child was found with 260 grams of cocaine at Trent Park Elementary School in New Bern. The cocaine had a street value of between $26,000 and $31,000.

A school resource officer found bags of vacuum-sealed drugs in the student's backpack and called the police. An investigation led authorities to Sharae Monique Becton, 27. She was taken into custody and charged with felony trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and misdemeanor child abuse.

Authorities did not provide any information about Becton's relationship with the child. They did not say if the child knew the drugs were in the backpack.

According to the Daily Mail, a Facebook page belonging to Becton says she gave birth to a daughter in 2012 and works at Walmart.

Photo: Craven County Sheriff's Office

