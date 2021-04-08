Alice Merton's latest single, "Vertigo," was written after the singer-songwriter suffered a dizzying experience while waiting in line at a dance club. She teamed up with producer Koz to turn that uneasy feeling into a banger of a song.

“‘Vertigo’ was the first song I had written, where I thought ‘OK, now I’m actually writing for the next album,'” Merton explained to Rolling Stone. “For the first time in a while, I felt excited to have written a song that I couldn’t wait to perform live. It basically came about after Koz and I had talked about what it’s like living in Berlin, the very different club scene, and my anxiety when it came to going out and being in big crowds and small spaces. I casually described a club night, where I felt out of place, and the feeling of vertigo took over. We both felt it would be fun to play around with this idea and create a dark atmosphere, supported by a driving rhythm and an almost hypnotic guitar riff.”

The song marks the "No Roots" singer's first new music since her 2019 debut album Mint, and will be featured on a yet-to-be-announced new album that she describes as darker and more melodic than her first.

“It was important to me that whatever comes next isn’t just a logical sequence to Mint, but a more adventurous journey, challenging myself but also staying true to what feels right in the moment,” Merton says. “I was lucky to work with various producers who were just as excited as I was to venture out of our comfort zone and try new things.”

Listen to "Vertigo" above.

Photo Credit: Sarah Storch