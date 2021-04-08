Feedback

BTS Teams Up With Helinox For New Camping Collection

By James Dinh

April 8, 2021

Camping season has arrived and BTS want you to venture into nature with a newly-announced collaboration with Helinox, the Korean-based brand known for their portable chairs.

On Wednesday (April 7), the outdoor gear company announced a new partnership with the K-pop sensation in the form of a purple-themed collection, including the Helinox Chair One, Cot One Convertible, Table One Hard Top, Sacoche, Gymsack and Hello My Name Is patch. Easy to carry and transport, the limited-edition line of gear ranges from $10-575 and is available for purchase via Helinox's website and at select retailers like HBX.

While the branding for the line isn’t overt, the BTS Army will tell you that purple has always been associated with the septet. In fact, V showed love to fans in November 2016 by telling them, "I purple you."

BTS' team-up with Helinox isn’t their only endorsement on the table. The group recently collaborated with temporary tattoo company Inkbox for a new collection based on their English crossover hit, "Dynamite." The venture marks the jumpstart of their year-long partnership with HYBE IP, the new subsidiary of BTS' Big Hit Music label.

Photo: Getty Images/Helinox

BTS

Chat About BTS Teams Up With Helinox For New Camping Collection

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.