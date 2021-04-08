BTS Teams Up With Helinox For New Camping Collection

Camping season has arrived and BTS want you to venture into nature with a newly-announced collaboration with Helinox, the Korean-based brand known for their portable chairs.

On Wednesday (April 7), the outdoor gear company announced a new partnership with the K-pop sensation in the form of a purple-themed collection, including the Helinox Chair One, Cot One Convertible, Table One Hard Top, Sacoche, Gymsack and Hello My Name Is patch. Easy to carry and transport, the limited-edition line of gear ranges from $10-575 and is available for purchase via Helinox's website and at select retailers like HBX.

While the branding for the line isn’t overt, the BTS Army will tell you that purple has always been associated with the septet. In fact, V showed love to fans in November 2016 by telling them, "I purple you."

BTS' team-up with Helinox isn’t their only endorsement on the table. The group recently collaborated with temporary tattoo company Inkbox for a new collection based on their English crossover hit, "Dynamite." The venture marks the jumpstart of their year-long partnership with HYBE IP, the new subsidiary of BTS' Big Hit Music label.