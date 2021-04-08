Feedback

25 Celebs Who Just Don't Age

April 8, 2021

Aging in Hollywood is a weird thing. Not only do we expect celebrities to be perfect, but we expect them to look the same over the years, understanding that life, stress and their hectic schedules are bound to have them looking different. Yet, there are a batch of stars that have somehow bypassed the ticking clock and remained the same looking throughout the years.

iHeartRadio went into the archives to round up 20-year-old photos of some of your favorite stars like Beyoncé and Jared Leto to see what they looked like two decades ago and, believe it or not, they haven't aged.

1. Beyoncé

2. Jared Leto

Photos: Getty Images/Instagram

3. Brandy

4. Paul Rudd

Photo: Getty Images

5. Pharrell

Photos: Getty/Instagram

6. Jennifer Lopez

Photos: Getty Images/Instagram

7. Hilary Duff

Photos: Getty Images

8. Naomi Campbell

Photos: Getty Images

9. Mýa

Photos: Getty Images/Instagram

10. Gwen Stefani

Photos: Getty Images

11. Nick Lachey

Photo: Getty Images/Instagram

12. Usher

Photos: Getty Images

13. Alicia Keys

Photos: Getty Images

14. Travis Barker

Photos: Getty Images

15. Shakira

Photos: Getty Images

16. Will Smith

Photos: Getty Images

17. Mila Kunis

Photos: Getty Images

18. Ashton Kutcher

Photos: Getty Images

19. Gabrielle Union

Photos: Getty Images

20. Danielle Fishel

Photos: Getty Images/Instagram

21. Bianca Lawson

Photos: Getty Images

22. Keanu Reeves

Photos: Getty Images

23. Joseph-Gordon Levitt

Photos: Getty Images

24. John Stamos

Photos: Getty Images

25. Busy Philipps

Photos: Getty Images

