25 Celebs Who Just Don't Age

Aging in Hollywood is a weird thing. Not only do we expect celebrities to be perfect, but we expect them to look the same over the years, understanding that life, stress and their hectic schedules are bound to have them looking different. Yet, there are a batch of stars that have somehow bypassed the ticking clock and remained the same looking throughout the years.

iHeartRadio went into the archives to round up 20-year-old photos of some of your favorite stars like Beyoncé and Jared Leto to see what they looked like two decades ago and, believe it or not, they haven't aged.