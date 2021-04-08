Cheap Trick Reveal They 'Don't Ever Plan On Retiring'

In Another World features a cover of John Lennon's "Gimme Some Truth," and Robin Zander explained of the decision to include the song on their new album, "First of all, I'm a big John Lennon fan, as you know, but at the same time, this song is one of those songs that means more now than it did then. The last few years the country's been going through division, and a lot of nothing, really. And that sort of describes where we're at. And I thought, why not put that on there, we're not a very politically-oriented band. But, I think it was time to say something."

Speaking of John Lennon, Nielsen has a connection to the late legend, and he told Jim Kerr about one of his studio sessions with the Beatle. He recalled, "John Lennon had been out of the business for a while, and he was doing a comeback record with Jack Douglas in New York, which turned out to be Double Fantasy. During that recording, he wanted a harder edge to some of the songs, Jack did with John, and so they recruited Bun E., our ex-drummer, and myself to go and fatten up the tracks. And so, we were on tour, and we were going to Japan around that time, and we went into the studio, flew to New York, and walked into the studio and did two songs with John Lennon and Yoko." He laughed and added, "and it didn't make it on the record."

Later on in the Album Release Party, Rick elaborated on the studio session after a fan asked him about it, and he revealed that he had actually missed his son's birth while in the studio with Lennon. He said, "I treated it like it was musician to musician, guy to guy. When I was there, I called him John. And, when he walked in the studio and saw me, he goes, 'It's you! It's you!' So, he knew who I was, but I think he thought I was Ricky Nelson. But I wasn't. When I was doing the guitar bits in there, because I really heavied it up, he said to Bun E., and to Jack and Yoko, 'I wish I would have had Rick on 'Cold Turkey' And, what a compliment. We talked about guitars, too. I mean, I gave him a guitar, which I got back after he was murdered three years later, and I also had a guitar built for him because I loved his playing, I loved his songwriting, I loved his voice. I didn't love him as much as Yoko did. But, it was pretty cool. And that was the day that, actually, our drummer, Daxx, was born. August 12, 1980. I wasn't in the hospital for him being born, but he gave me a hall pass because, it was John Lennon."