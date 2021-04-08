Doja Cat & SZA Announce Release Date For New Collab 'Kiss Me More'

Answering our prayers, Doja Cat and SZA are finally releasing a new joint this week!

Last night (April 7), the “Streets” superstar officially announced her next single will be a collaboration with the "Go Gina" songbird, which will be titled "Kiss Me More." The track, which drops this Friday (April. 9), will mark Doja's first collab with the R&B star.

Doja broke the announcement on social media along with the sexy artwork for the pair's upcoming track, which depicts both songstresses as teal and pink-toned, island-sized figures.

The project is a long time coming for both Grammy-nominated pop stars, who teased their joint in a recent interview for V Magazine. SZA said of the duet in the feature: “I know our little ditty ‘Kiss Me More’ is a different strut and I’m just excited.”

"Kiss Me More" will be the first official single Doja's released this year from her long-awaited third studio album, entitled Planet Her. In describing the meaning behind the name of her forthcoming LP, the Cali-born musician explained: “It’s giving divine feminine. … It’s giving full, ‘Fuck these n—s, f—k what people feel about me just cause I’m sexy…’ Just all the shit we have to go through.”

For SZA's part, the collaboration will signal the neo-soul vocalist's first release of 2021 after putting out her feel-good track “Good Days" and “Hit Different" with Ty Dolla $ign back in late-2020.