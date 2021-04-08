Former NFL Player Killed 5 People, Including 2 Kids Before Shooting Himself

Five people were shot to death in North Carolina, and the suspect, reportedly identified as former NFL player Phillip Adams, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities responding to reports of a shooting at a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and found six people had been shot. Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, their grandchildren, nine-year-old Adah Lesslie and five-year-old Noah Lesslie, and James Lewis, 37, were found dead at the scene.

A sixth person was shot and was taken to the hospital. Their name and condition were not released by authorities.

According to WBTV, Adams' parents lived near the doctor, who treated him in the past. Officials have not determined a motive for the shooting.

"This is a tragic, tragic situation. ... None of us can figure out why," York County Sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris said.

Dr. Lesslie was a well-loved physician who was heavily involved in the community.

"Dr. Lesslie has been one of those people that everybody knows. He started Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill, and it has been a staple in Rock Hill for years," Faris said. "If you are from Rock Hill and you are from around this area, the people who are involved are very prominent and very well known in York County.

Photo: Getty Images