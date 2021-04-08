Feedback

Gov. Bill Lee Signs Constitutional Carry Bill Into Law

By Sarah Tate

April 8, 2021

Gov. Bill Lee signed into law a constitutional carry bill that allows most Tennessean 21 and older to carry a handgun without requiring a permit. Additionally, the new bill axes the safety courses that were previously required to obtain a permit as well as includes tougher penalties for gun-related crimes, FOX 17 reports.

When signing the bill into law, Gov. Lee thanked the Tennessee General Assembly for passing the legislation as well as the National Rifle Association for "helping get this done."

The law, which goes into effect July 1, allows civilians 21 and older and active duty military members 18 and older, to carry a handgun without a permit; however, there are restrictions against people with convictions like DUI and stalking. The bill also increase penalties for gun-related crimes, such as making stealing a gun a class E felony with the potential for six months in jail.

According to FOX 17, supporters of the bill include NRA-ILA Executive Director Jason Ouimet who said the bill is a "great step forward" for Second Amendment freedoms and Tennessee gun owners.

"It simply means law-abiding Tennessean's [sic] no longer have to pay a tax to exercise the right of self-protection," said Ouimet.

However, not everyone is on board with the new law, including several members of law enforcement who have criticized the legislation. According to WMC, Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings has previously said that the bill will "likely increase violent crime in Memphis."

Photo: Getty Images

