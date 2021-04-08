Gov. Bill Lee Signs Constitutional Carry Bill Into Law

Gov. Bill Lee signed into law a constitutional carry bill that allows most Tennessean 21 and older to carry a handgun without requiring a permit. Additionally, the new bill axes the safety courses that were previously required to obtain a permit as well as includes tougher penalties for gun-related crimes, FOX 17 reports.

When signing the bill into law, Gov. Lee thanked the Tennessee General Assembly for passing the legislation as well as the National Rifle Association for "helping get this done."

The law, which goes into effect July 1, allows civilians 21 and older and active duty military members 18 and older, to carry a handgun without a permit; however, there are restrictions against people with convictions like DUI and stalking. The bill also increase penalties for gun-related crimes, such as making stealing a gun a class E felony with the potential for six months in jail.