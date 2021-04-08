Feedback

These Arizona Billionaires Are The Richest People In The State

By Ginny Reese

April 8, 2021

Money

Arizona has its fair share of billionaires. Forbes released its annual list of the world's billionaires on Tuesday and many of them were from the Grand Canyon State.

The list includes a list 2,755 billionaires, 11 of whom were from here in Arizona.

Let's take a closer look at Arizona's richest residents.

The top billionaire in the state is used car dealer Ernest Garcia II. Garcia's net worth is listed as $15.9 billion. That means that Garcia's wealth is about the equivalent yearly salaries of about 25,448 individuals who make the state's average of around $59,000.

Here are the Arizona billionaires that made the list, in order of net worth:

  1. Ernest Garcia II, used cars, $15.9B
  2. Ernest Garcia III, used cars, $7.4B
  3. E. Joe Shoen, U-Haul, $3.5B
  4. Arturo Moreno, billboards & owner of Los Angeles Angels, $3.4B
  5. George Kurtz, security software, $3.0B
  6. Bennett Dorrance, Campbell's Soup, $2.9B
  7. Stewart Horejsi, Berkshire Hathaway, $2.3B
  8. Bob Parsons, web hosting, $2.2B
  9. Peter Sperling, education, $1.6B
  10. Jerry Moyes, transportation, $1.5B
  11. Trevor Milton, electric vehicles, $1.4B

Once again, the richest person on the list was Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $177 billion.

Elon Musk took the number two spot with a net worth of $151 billion, and Bill Gates was number three with a net worth of $124 billion.

Photo: Getty Images

