Here's When 'The Crown' Season 5 Will Begin Filming

This is exciting news.

On Thursday (April 8), Variety reported that the fifth season of The Crown will begin filming in July. The upcoming season will debut an all new cast for the second time on the popular historical drama. Imelda Staunton will star as Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

The most recent season of The Crown introduced viewers to Emma Corrin's take on Princess Diana and highlighted the early days of her marriage to Prince Charles. The fifth season will highlight the royal family during the early 1990s, which saw the highly publicized end of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage.

Following her casting, Staunton opened up about playing Queen Elizabeth, as well as following in the footsteps of Claire Foy and Olivia Coleman. "I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I'm now doing the Queen that we're a little more familiar with," she said on BBC's Woman's Hour. "With Claire Foy, it was almost history and now I'm playing one that people could say 'she doesn't do that,' 'she's not like that,' and that's my personal bête noire."

The Crown was initially set to end after the fifth season, however, creator Peter Morgan has extended the series to six seasons. "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should...do six seasons," Morgan said. "To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

Are you excited for the next season of The Crown?

Photo: Netflix