J Balvin Is Back With Guess For New FriendsWithYou Collaboration

J Balvin is rocking bright colors in his new campaign with Guess and FriendsWithYou.

Announced on Wednesday (April 7), the team-up sees the fashion brand and art collective combine forces for a collection of vibrant pieces for men, women and children with cloud embellishments featured throughout the line. The reggaeton superstar, who has teamed up with both entities in the past, appears in the campaign, which launches April 15. Accessories, including watches and backpacks, are also part of the newly-announced venture. The capsule line will be available for purchase at select Guess stores and on the company's official website.

FriendsWithYou owners Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III chimed in on the announcement, saying, "Guess has joined forces with FriendsWithYou to spark a movement — an opportunity to shape our world to be a happy place, a place where everything is Friends-With-You," the pair said in a press statement. "We believe that together we can create a peaceful and joyful world by celebrating our diversities and commonalities."

Meanwhile, Nicolai Marciano, brand partnerships director at Guess, cited the collection's push for creative expression. "At Guess, we’re always looking to inspire our customers," Marciano said. "We want our clothes to provoke a sense of celebration. We aim to get people excited not just about the product, but about their own creative expression and the fresh new perspectives of artists worldwide. This collection is a celebration of FriendsWithYou and the art they bring to the world.”