Juju Smith-Schuster Reveals Team That Was Second Option In Free Agency

Juju Smith-Schuster will return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for his fifth NFL season, but there was another team in mind if the deal fell through: the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It would've been K.C," Smith-Schuster revealed during an appearance on 'the Michael Irvin Podcast.'

Last month, Smith-Schuster agreed to a one-year deal with the Steelers, which was reportedly a "massive paycut to return" over "larger deals from divisional rivals and Super Bowl contenders to accommodate Pittsburgh's tough cap situation," according to NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the deal was worth $8 million and Smith-Schuster had "better offers" from the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, according to a source.

Smith-Schuster told Irvin he couldn't stomach playing for the rival Ravens, especially in the team's run-first offensive scheme.

"[Playing for a rival], too, and I'm curious to see how they're going to be this year having Sammy Watkins and how they're going to use him and throwing the ball and stuff like that," Smith-Schuster said of the Ravens. "Lamar [Jackson]'s a really, a heavy run offense with the backs that he has. I just, just point being facts. His No. 1 target was Mark Andrews, who's a tight end. I think, just seeing K.C. and bro, Andy Reid was just calling me and he was sending me Lombardi Trophy pictures like constantly. We had a good talk, so it would've been K.C. after the Steelers.

"Like texted it to me while I was trying to make a decision and I have so much respect for him and his team."

Smith-Schuster confirmed his decision in a series of tweets shortly after reports of the deal on March 19.

"Can’t say it enough, I love you Pittsburgh," Smith-Schuster tweeted. "Came in here a young 20 year old and you guys embraced me from the moment I got here. So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this Fall in Heinz WE’RE GOIN CRAZY!!!"