Khloé Kardashian Strips, Talks Body Image After Unedited Photo Goes Viral

On Wednesday (April 7), Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to address the unedited photo that was accidentally shared online earlier this week. The photo depicts Khloe in a bikini at her family's home in Palm Springs. After the image made its way online—it was allegedly accidentally shared by an assistant—Khloe and her sister, Kim Kardashian, attempted to have it scrubbed from internet. Ultimately, their efforts to get the photo taken down only garnered more attention.

While many people praised the way Khloe, who is known to drastically edit photos before posting them on Instagram, looked in the candid shot, others criticized the reality star for projecting unrealistic beauty standards to her followers. Khloe did an Instagram Live along with Kim, stripping off her clothes to reveal her abs, and released a lengthy statement about the situation in a grid post.

“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” Khloe began. “The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are.”