Khloé Kardashian Strips, Talks Body Image After Unedited Photo Goes Viral
By Emily Lee
April 8, 2021
On Wednesday (April 7), Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to address the unedited photo that was accidentally shared online earlier this week. The photo depicts Khloe in a bikini at her family's home in Palm Springs. After the image made its way online—it was allegedly accidentally shared by an assistant—Khloe and her sister, Kim Kardashian, attempted to have it scrubbed from internet. Ultimately, their efforts to get the photo taken down only garnered more attention.
While many people praised the way Khloe, who is known to drastically edit photos before posting them on Instagram, looked in the candid shot, others criticized the reality star for projecting unrealistic beauty standards to her followers. Khloe did an Instagram Live along with Kim, stripping off her clothes to reveal her abs, and released a lengthy statement about the situation in a grid post.
“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” Khloe began. “The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are.”
“For those who feel the constant pressure of not ever feeling perfect enough, I want you to know I see you and I understand,” Khloe continued. “Every day, I am told by my family and friends who love me that I am beautiful, but I know that it needs to be believed from within. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy.” She went on to say "the impossible standards the public have set up" for her are "almost unbearable."
Khloe also defended her decision to edit her photos before posting photos. "I love a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there," she wrote. "The same way I throw on some makeup, get my nails done or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen and it's exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically."
Khloe's post drew support from her family and close friends, including her sisters, Ariana Grande and BFF Malika Haqq. Others, however, disagreed with Khloe's support for photoshopping her image. Katie Couric left a comment reading: "This was raw and honest but I agree with those who say the non stop procedures and constant filters are promoting unrealistic and harmful beauty standards."
What do you think of Khloe's statement?
