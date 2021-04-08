Feedback

Nandi Bushell Wows Pixies With 'Where Is My Mind?' Cover

By Paris Close

April 8, 2021

Nandi Bushell’s latest cover has been Pixies-approved — but did you expect anything less?

Adding to her archive of incredible covers, the pre-teenage rock prodigy performed one helluva impressive rendition of Boston-based rock band’s iconic 1988 track “Where Is My Mind Cover?”

In the four-minute video, the British and Zulu multi-instrumentalist shows off her talents as a singer and musician as she performs the Surfer Rosa song all in one take, displaying her incredible voice and even more amazing skill on the electric guitar and drums.

“I was listening to Bellyache by @billieeilish and the chorus reminded me of the @Pixiesofficial song ‘Where is My Mind’. Both songs are #awesome. Hope you love my cover! I love reading your feedback,” tweeted Bushell, earning a response from the iconic band, who commended Bushell’s “Great work” in a quote-retweet.

Bushell is no stranger from attracting the attention and praises of her rock and roll idols. Among the 10-year-old’s admirers have been Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who lost an epic drum battle to her last year, and Tom Morello, who gifted the Rage Against the Machine fan his signature Fender Soul Power Stratocaster after hearing her rocking rendition of “Guerrilla Radio.”

In a recent feature with Rolling Stone, the rising star expressed her hopes of winning a Grammy. "I want to write more songs, eventually create an album, tour around the world, and make that album platinum,” she told the outlet. “And hopefully get a Grammy by 14 or 15.”

Photo: YouTube

Nandi BushellPixies

Chat About Nandi Bushell Wows Pixies With 'Where Is My Mind?' Cover

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.