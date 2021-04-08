Nandi Bushell Wows Pixies With 'Where Is My Mind?' Cover
By Paris Close
Nandi Bushell’s latest cover has been Pixies-approved — but did you expect anything less?
Adding to her archive of incredible covers, the pre-teenage rock prodigy performed one helluva impressive rendition of Boston-based rock band’s iconic 1988 track “Where Is My Mind Cover?”
In the four-minute video, the British and Zulu multi-instrumentalist shows off her talents as a singer and musician as she performs the Surfer Rosa song all in one take, displaying her incredible voice and even more amazing skill on the electric guitar and drums.
“I was listening to Bellyache by @billieeilish and the chorus reminded me of the @Pixiesofficial song ‘Where is My Mind’. Both songs are #awesome. Hope you love my cover! I love reading your feedback,” tweeted Bushell, earning a response from the iconic band, who commended Bushell’s “Great work” in a quote-retweet.
Great work, @Nandi_Bushell! https://t.co/TqCYQGWlBN— PIXIES (@PIXIES) April 7, 2021
Bushell is no stranger from attracting the attention and praises of her rock and roll idols. Among the 10-year-old’s admirers have been Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who lost an epic drum battle to her last year, and Tom Morello, who gifted the Rage Against the Machine fan his signature Fender Soul Power Stratocaster after hearing her rocking rendition of “Guerrilla Radio.”
In a recent feature with Rolling Stone, the rising star expressed her hopes of winning a Grammy. "I want to write more songs, eventually create an album, tour around the world, and make that album platinum,” she told the outlet. “And hopefully get a Grammy by 14 or 15.”
Photo: YouTube