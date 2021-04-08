Nandi Bushell Wows Pixies With 'Where Is My Mind?' Cover

Nandi Bushell’s latest cover has been Pixies-approved — but did you expect anything less?

Adding to her archive of incredible covers, the pre-teenage rock prodigy performed one helluva impressive rendition of Boston-based rock band’s iconic 1988 track “Where Is My Mind Cover?”

In the four-minute video, the British and Zulu multi-instrumentalist shows off her talents as a singer and musician as she performs the Surfer Rosa song all in one take, displaying her incredible voice and even more amazing skill on the electric guitar and drums.

“I was listening to Bellyache by @billieeilish and the chorus reminded me of the @Pixiesofficial song ‘Where is My Mind’. Both songs are #awesome. Hope you love my cover! I love reading your feedback,” tweeted Bushell, earning a response from the iconic band, who commended Bushell’s “Great work” in a quote-retweet.