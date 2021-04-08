Nashville High School Seniors Plan Their Own Prom

Prom Night is one of the most memorable nights in a high school student's life. Many prepare for the milestone event all year, coordinating attire and dates until everything is just about perfect. Unfortunately for some students at a Nashville high school, the prom planned for their school would look significantly different than what they hoped. Deciding not to settle for a toned-down version, a group of students decided to take matters into their own hands and plan their very own prom.

Students at Hillwood High School were told that their prom would be held on campus without food and dancing, but senior class president Kayla Peden and other student council members wanted to make the night more special, WKRN reports.

"I was not having it," Peden recalled of being told the new rules. "We started freaking out, we were like, 'wait, why is this your rules or the district's rules?' Our principal said 'I want you to have a prom, but this is the health department telling you this.'"

According to WKRN, the students were told by their principal that if they were to hold their own prom, it would have to be outside of Davidson County. To help make this happen, they created a GoFundMe page for the May 16 event to raise money for venue, decorations, and more. As of April 8, they have raised over $8,000. Peden said the student council is very thankful for the support they have received.

"I just know how I feel missing out on everything to me I'm a social butterfly and I love being with everyone," said Peden. "I think as we reach the end of our high school career, it just becomes more and more important to you to get those last few moments with your friends."

