Prince’s Unreleased Album ‘Welcome 2 America’ Will Arrive This Summer

Five years after Prince's death, the artist's estate has announced that it is releasing songs from his previously unreleased album, Welcome 2 America.

"Recorded in 2010 before the 'Welcome 2 America Tour,' the studio album #Welcome2America documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice," the Prince Estate and Sony’s Legacy Recordings said in a statement on Thursday (April 8).

The LP's title track, "Welcome 2 America," was released on Thursday as part of the album announcement.

"Throughout the powerful song, Prince delivers a searing, spoken-word soliloquy set to music about golden parachutes, the superficial nature of social media, reality TV-fueled celebrity culture, and corporate monopolies in the music industry, ultimately concluding that America is the 'Land of the free / home of the slave,'" the estate shared in a press release.