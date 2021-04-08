Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Shares New Paul McCartney 'Slidin' Remix

Radiohead's Ed O’Brien just dropped his remix of Paul McCartney's song 'Slidin'' off his McCartney III album. O'Brien collaborated with Paul Epworth on the remix, which will be included on McCartney's reimagined version of McCartney III.

O'Brien and Epworth combined 'Slidin'' with the famous Beatles' track 'Helter Skelter' for the rermix. "The brief was to do whatever we wanted with the song," O'Brien explained on Instagram. "So we got to work. 'Helter Skelter' felt like a good reference point...ramp up the intensity and add a dose of chaos.... Thank you to Paul Epworth and his engineer Riley McIntyre...and of course thank you to the great man himself Paul McCartney....hope you like it."