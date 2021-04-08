See Where Starbucks Is Testing Their Reusable Cup Program In Seattle

Starbucks have always worked on sustainable initiatives, and now they're testing a new reusable cup program in the Emerald City, according to Seattle Eater.

The "Borrow a Cup" program will reportedly let customers return reusable cups to kiosks near the locations or recycle them at home through a company called Ridwelll. Ridwell will provide bins for the cups to pick them up, reporters said.

If you want a cup, you would have to request one through the Starbucks app and pay a $1 refundable deposit. Customers can then scan the cup at one of the participating stores and leave it at the kiosk. Another company called GO Box will clean and sanitize the cups from the Starbucks kiosks before putting them back into circulation, reporters noted.

Speaking of stores, here are the locations participating in the program:

501 California Avenue SW

4706 California Avenue SW

4408 Fauntleroy Way SW

Westwood Village (9023 25th Avenue SW)

4115 4th Avenue S.

"Starbucks says each borrowed cup will replace up to 30 disposable cups, supporting its commitment to reduce waste by 50 percent by 2030," Seattle Eater wrote. They added that Starbucks employees won't have to worry about handling the reusable cups since customers and deposit it in the kiosks.

Photo: Getty Images