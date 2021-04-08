Strip Club Has Water Tank, Generator Seized In Fight With San Antonio

The brawl between the city of San Antonio and a North Side strip club continues.

San Antonio police seized a 2,500 gallon water tank and mobile generator from XTC Cabaret on Sunday, April 4, the San Antonio Express News reported.

The exotic dance club was using the tank and generator after the city cut off the location's water and power supply in March in an attempt to shut it down.

The city previously called XTC Cabaret "a den of criminal activity," and San Antonio police have been called out to the strip club at least 300 times within the past two years.

The fight between the city and the club escalated during the pandemic. The club has been cited multiple times for violating the city's COVID-19 protocols. In 2021 alone, the club received eight citations for operating without permits and for bartenders not wearing face masks.

The club was also cited for social distancing violations.

XTC had its certificate of occupancy revoked in November 2020 "for continually and deliberately violating the orders and thereby putting people at risk," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said last year.

Despite not being able to legally stay in business without a certificate of occupancy, XTC continued to welcome in customers.

Photo: Getty Images