These Nevada Billionaires Are The Richest People In The State

Nevada has its fair share of billionaires.

Forbes released its annual list of the world's billionaires on Tuesday and many of them were from the Silver State.

The list includes a list 2,755 billionaires, 11 of whom were from here in Nevada.

Let's take a closer look at Nevada's richest residents.

The top billionaire in the state is Miriam Adelson, the widow of the late casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson. Sheldon passed away in January of this year at age 87. Miriam is the 36th richest person on the whole list.

Here are the Nevada billionaires that made the list, in order of net worth:

Miriam Adelson, casinos, $38.2B David Duffield, business software, $13.5B Nancy Walton Laurie, Walmart, $7.5B Steve Wynn, casinos and hotels, $3.2B Elaine Wynn, casinos and hotels, $2.3B Lorenzo Fertitta, casinos and mixed martial arts, $2.2B Frank Fertitta, III, casinos and mixed martial arts, $2.2B Phil Ruffin, casinos and real estate, $2.1B Andrew & Peggy Cherng, restaurants (Panda Express), $2.1B Eren Ozmen, aerospace, $1.2B Fatih Ozmen, aerospace, $1.2B

For the fourth year in a row, the richest person on the list was Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $177 billion.

Elon Musk took the number two spot with a net worth of $151 billion, and Bill Gates was number three with a net worth of $124 billion.

Photo: Getty Images