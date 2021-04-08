Feedback

These Nevada Billionaires Are The Richest People In The State

By Ginny Reese

April 8, 2021

Close-Up Of Woman Holding Money In Car

Nevada has its fair share of billionaires.

Forbes released its annual list of the world's billionaires on Tuesday and many of them were from the Silver State.

The list includes a list 2,755 billionaires, 11 of whom were from here in Nevada.

Let's take a closer look at Nevada's richest residents.

The top billionaire in the state is Miriam Adelson, the widow of the late casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson. Sheldon passed away in January of this year at age 87. Miriam is the 36th richest person on the whole list.

Here are the Nevada billionaires that made the list, in order of net worth:

  1. Miriam Adelson, casinos, $38.2B
  2. David Duffield, business software, $13.5B
  3. Nancy Walton Laurie, Walmart, $7.5B
  4. Steve Wynn, casinos and hotels, $3.2B
  5. Elaine Wynn, casinos and hotels, $2.3B
  6. Lorenzo Fertitta, casinos and mixed martial arts, $2.2B
  7. Frank Fertitta, III, casinos and mixed martial arts, $2.2B
  8. Phil Ruffin, casinos and real estate, $2.1B
  9. Andrew & Peggy Cherng, restaurants (Panda Express), $2.1B
  10. Eren Ozmen, aerospace, $1.2B
  11. Fatih Ozmen, aerospace, $1.2B

For the fourth year in a row, the richest person on the list was Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $177 billion.

Elon Musk took the number two spot with a net worth of $151 billion, and Bill Gates was number three with a net worth of $124 billion.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These Nevada Billionaires Are The Richest People In The State

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.