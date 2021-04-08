Feedback

Thousands Of Floridians May Be Owed Tax Refunds - Here's How To Claim Yours

By Zuri Anderson

April 9, 2021

It's time to sit down and look through your paperwork; time is running out to claim some money from the federal government, according to Local 10.

The IRS posted earlier this week some information about how to receive unclaimed 2017 tax refunds on its website. The agency said more than 89,000 Floridians are among the millions of Americans who are due refunds. You can find that information here.

“There’s only a three-year window to claim these refunds, and the window closes on May 17,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “We want to help people get these refunds, but they will need to quickly file a 2017 tax return."

Refunds due to people across the United States total about $1.3 billion, Local 10 wrote. Officials said the median return is $870.

There could be unclaimed cash waiting for some Florida residents, as well. Click here to see how you can collect these funds.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Thousands Of Floridians May Be Owed Tax Refunds - Here's How To Claim Yours

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.