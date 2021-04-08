Thousands Of Floridians May Be Owed Tax Refunds - Here's How To Claim Yours

It's time to sit down and look through your paperwork; time is running out to claim some money from the federal government, according to Local 10.

The IRS posted earlier this week some information about how to receive unclaimed 2017 tax refunds on its website. The agency said more than 89,000 Floridians are among the millions of Americans who are due refunds. You can find that information here.

“There’s only a three-year window to claim these refunds, and the window closes on May 17,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “We want to help people get these refunds, but they will need to quickly file a 2017 tax return."

Refunds due to people across the United States total about $1.3 billion, Local 10 wrote. Officials said the median return is $870.

Photo: Getty Images